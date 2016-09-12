Lionsgate, Univision Team On Movie Streaming Service

Lionsgate and Univision Communications are teaming up to launch a subscription video on demand service offering Spanish-language movies to Hispanic audiences in the U.S.

The service is expected to open for business next year with films in the comedy, kids, horror, family and drama genres including current title from across the Spanish-speaking world.

Films from Lionsgate's joint venture with Televisa, Pantelion Films, will be included as will pictures from Liongate's library dubbed into Spanish.

"Our premium movie service checks all the boxes for success - a world-class partner in Univision, films from the Pantelion brand that has great equity among Spanish-speaking audiences, strong management, terrific intellectual property and a well-defined market opportunity," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "This new service has all the ingredients to be the leading premium movie channel for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. as well as a great addition to our growing portfolio of SVOD services."

Univision will offer the service to cable and satellite operators individually, as well as in tandem with its Univison Now subscription service.

"Hispanic movie-goers are one of the fastest-growing segments of the entertainment business today, and this platform offers a unique value proposition combining premium content, advanced technology and tremendous accessibility," said Randy Falco, CEO of Univision. "We're pleased to bring our marketing and distribution experience to an exciting new service driven by current and classic Spanish-language films and Hollywood favorites that will resonate with our audience. Univision's experience and vast reach coupled with Lionsgate's and Pantelion Films' successful track record demonstrate the tremendous opportunity of the Spanish-language movie audience in the U.S."