Lionsgate, Tribeca Partner for On-Demand Service

Lionsgate and Tribeca Enterprises will partner on a new digital subscription video-on-demand service, the companies announced Monday. The service, Tribeca Short List, will feature content from both companies’ libraries and films from around the world. It is scheduled to launch in the first half 2015.

“The launch of the Tribeca Short List service unites two powerful brands and underscores our commitment to collaborate with blue-chip partners around the world to deliver premium content to online audiences,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “The Tribeca name resonates with movie aficionados everywhere, and our service will encompass a highly curated, diverse and prestigious portfolio of quality films.”

No executive has yet been named to run the new venture. The board of directors will be made up of executives from Lionsgate and Tribeca.

“We are pleased to join with Lionsgate, a world-class brand synonymous with innovation and exciting, quality entertainment, to create a highly curated experience that disrupts the ‘more-is-more’ model in today’s streaming on-demand landscape,” said Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca Short List aims to be a service where you can see films you never got to watch, forgot to watch, and want to watch.”

The parent company of the Tribeca Film Festival, Tribeca Enterprises launched in 2003. It began distributing content via its Tribeca Film division in 2010.