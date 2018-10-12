Lionsgate to Work with BBC to Develop Shows in U.S.

BBC Studios has agreed to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original intellectual property for the U.S. market with Lionsgate Television.

As part of a first-look deal, the companies will create original series and raw on formats from the BBC catalog.

“BBC Studios productions is known for showcasing the best content with British DNA. We’re looking forward to this creative partnership with Lionsgate Television to more readily bring this to the U.S. audiences, and beyond,” said Matt Forde, managing director, international production & formats, BBC Studios.

Shows from the BBC Studios production unit in Los Angeles have included Getting On (HBO), The Night Of (HBO), Dancing with the Stars (ABC) Life Below Zero (National Geographic Channel).

“We’re incredibly excited by the opportunity to marshal our complementary resources and expertise to continue to bring the globally renowned BBC brand to the U.S. market,” said Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs.