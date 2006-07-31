Lionsgate Signs Furst-Look Deal

Lionsgate has signed a first-look TV deal--cable and broadcast--with independent film producers Sean and Bryan Furst.

The two, whose credits include the Pierce Brosnan vehicle, Matador, and Lionsgate's 2002 theatrical release, The Cooler, are already working on a Lionsgate series for HBO, Tough Trade, described as a "bawdy fictional portrayal of one of Nashville’s most prominent and dysfunctional music families."

Shauna Phelan, director of development for Furst Films, will shepherd the TV slate.

