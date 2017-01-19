Lionsgate Promotes TV Business Affairs Execs

Lionsgate named Matthew Kearns and Dan Hadl as executive VPs of business affairs in its expanding television operation.

Kearns and Hadl, who will continue to report to Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate Television Group, each signed new long-term agreements with the company.

The executives have been involved in negotiating new talent relationships, creating new business models and creating fresh financing strategies as Lionsgate’s TV slate has grown to 90 series on 40 different U.S. networks.

Kearns, who has been with Lionsgate for 11 years, supervises business affairs for Greenleaf, Graves, The Royals, and the upcoming special event miniseries American Lion.

Hadl, who joined Lionsgate in 2007, recently handled negotiations for Lionsgate’s television and film franchise The Kingkiller Chronicle, and he spearheads business affairs for Orange Is the New Black, Nashville, Casual, and the upcoming series Dear White People for Netflix, as well as working with Lionsgate’s OTT services.

“Matthew and Dan are world-class dealmakers who have helped position Lionsgate Television at the forefront of innovation in creating new business models for a fast-changing environment,” said Stern. “They are both skilled negotiators with superb talent relationships and a deep understanding of the television landscape. As our television operations continue to scale and diversify, they will be key executives in continuing to move our business forward.”