Lionsgate Promotes Selak to Worldwide TV Executive VP

Chris Selak, Lionsgate television executive VP, has expanded her role at the company and extended her contract. She’s now executive VP of worldwide television and will spearhead the Lionsgate Television Group’s collaboration with the newly-launched Lionsgate UK television business.

Selak’s team will also be responsible for supplying new premium scripted projects to Starz, acquired in December 2016. Selak also has signed a new long-term agreement with Lionsgate.

Scripted programming revenue has more than tripled during Selak’s time at the company, according to Lionsgate.

“Chris has been an integral part of our success over the past six years, and she will be one of the key executives moving our business forward in the years to come,” said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chairman. “[Lionsgate Television Group President] Sandra Stern and I couldn’t ask for a better executive partner. Chris’s superb talent relationships, savvy creative instincts and outstanding leadership skills will be an important driver of the continued rapid growth and diversification of our global television operations.”

Series that Selak has shepherded include Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, CMT’s Nashville and Hulu’s Casual. Selak also oversaw the final seasons of Mad Men and Nurse Jackie.

Before joining Lionsgate, Selak was a senior VP at John Wells Productions, where she oversaw programming for ER and The West Wing. Prior to JWP, Selak was VP at Mandalay Television.