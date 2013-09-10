Lionsgate Promotes Beggs to Chairman of TV Group

Lionsgate has signed Kevin Beggs to a new longterm deal, which includes a promotion to chairman of the studio's Television Group. The announcement was made at the company's annual shareholders meeting Tuesday in Toronto.

In his new role, Beggs will continue to oversee development and production of all scripted and non-scripted programming for broadcast, cable and digital platforms, and he will continue to report to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. Lionsgate is touting the move as "reflecting the continued growth and diversification of Lionsgate's television business."

Under Beggs, Lionsgate has had 30 series on 20 different networks, including AMC's Mad Men, Showtime's Nurse Jackie and Weeds, FX's Anger Management, ABC's Nashville and Netflix's Orange is the New Black. The studio also has a George Lopez show and Kelsey Grammer/Martin Lawrence sitcom with FX, as well as the recently-announced Deadbeats on Hulu.

"Kevin epitomizes the entrepreneurial leadership, innovative thinking and creative vision that have shaped the consistent and successful evolution of our television business," said Feltheimer. "He is an integral part of a management team notable for its breadth, depth and continuity, and we are confident that he will lead our Television Group to continued growth and diversification in the years to come."

In June, Felthheimer also re-upped at the studio through May 2018.