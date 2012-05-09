Lionsgate Partners With Simon Fuller on Musical Drama

Lionsgate said Wednesday that it has partnered with producer Simon Fuller on a new musical drama.

The

show will focus on an up-and-coming California rock 'n' roll band,

chronicling the lives of its four members. Lionsgate and Fuller have

already begun casting the band members. The series is being shaped

for both broadcast and cable outlets.

"Simon

Fuller has created some of the most successful and enduring franchises

in entertainment today," said Kevin Beggs, president, Lionsgate

Television Group and Sandra Stern, COO, Lionsgate Television. "We

believe that this musical drama about a young rock 'n' roll band will

have global resonance with the same young audiences that have fueled the

success of other Lionsgate franchises. From American Idol to Spice Girls, Simon has consistently demonstrated the ability to generate brands and formats with enormous worldwide appeal."

"I

am full of positive anticipation for this new collaboration and

delighted to partner with Jon Feltheimer, Kevin Beggs and the rest of

the team at Lionsgate, one of the most dynamic and innovative companies

in the entertainment industry," added Fuller.