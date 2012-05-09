Lionsgate Partners With Simon Fuller on Musical Drama
Lionsgate said Wednesday that it has partnered with producer Simon Fuller on a new musical drama.
The
show will focus on an up-and-coming California rock 'n' roll band,
chronicling the lives of its four members. Lionsgate and Fuller have
already begun casting the band members. The series is being shaped
for both broadcast and cable outlets.
"Simon
Fuller has created some of the most successful and enduring franchises
in entertainment today," said Kevin Beggs, president, Lionsgate
Television Group and Sandra Stern, COO, Lionsgate Television. "We
believe that this musical drama about a young rock 'n' roll band will
have global resonance with the same young audiences that have fueled the
success of other Lionsgate franchises. From American Idol to Spice Girls, Simon has consistently demonstrated the ability to generate brands and formats with enormous worldwide appeal."
"I
am full of positive anticipation for this new collaboration and
delighted to partner with Jon Feltheimer, Kevin Beggs and the rest of
the team at Lionsgate, one of the most dynamic and innovative companies
in the entertainment industry," added Fuller.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.