Lionsgate, New Regency Partner on Production, Distribution

Production outfits Lionsgate and New Regency have ironed out what the pair is calling “a multi-faceted production and distribution agreement” to increase their television programming output and tap each other's strengths. The long-term deal provides New Regency with access to Lionsgate’s TV experience, gives Lionsgate access to New Regency’s film talent and library, and enables the two studios to “develop and co-produce A-list talent-driven premium scripted series,” according to both.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Arnon and the New Regency team in a partnership designed to continue the mutual growth of our content businesses around the world,” said Jon Feltheimer, Lionsgate CEO. “New Regency’s library of award-winning blockbusters is a tremendous addition to our international television pipeline, and our alliance also creates exciting opportunities to produce premium scripted content drawn from a tremendous pool of world-class intellectual property.”

Film giant New Regency has new film hits in The Revenant and The Big Short, among others. The deal enables Lionsgate to distribute New Regency’s new theatrical film releases and film library on TV and digital platforms outside the U.S. and Canada.

“Jon Feltheimer and his team have led Lionsgate’s evolution into a major creative force in the global marketplace, and we’re delighted to tap into their international infrastructure as we continue to grow our business around the world,” said New Regency founder/chairman Arnon Milchan. “We’re also excited by the opportunity to draw upon their programming expertise as we continue to build our television slate, utilizing the same mix of singular creative voices, A-list stars and blockbuster properties that have driven the success of our motion picture business.”

Lionsgate’s TV properties include Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, Hulu’s Casual and WGN America’s Manhattan.

Added Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs: “New Regency brings to our alliance some of the premier talent relationships in the business and an incredible pipeline of branded intellectual property to develop into scripted series for a global audience.”