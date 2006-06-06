Lionsgate Names Production VP

Gary Goodman, producer of Lionsgate's Wildfire series on ABC Family, has been named to the newly created post of executive VP, television production.

Goodman will oversee all broadcast and cable production for the company, whose U.S. TV shows, in addition to Wildfire, include Showtime's Weeds, USA's Dead Zone, Lifetime's Lovespring (which debuts June 5), CW midseason show Hidden Palms, and Sci Fi shows Motel Man (December 2006) and The Dresden Files (January 2007).