Lionsgate Launching Comic-Con SVOD Service

Lionsgate is partnering with Comic-Con International on a subscription video-on-demand service that will launch later this year.

The channel will consist of original short-form exclusive content, films and television series from Lionsgate and others as well as archived footage from Comic-Con's 45-year history.

"We're thrilled that the biggest pop culture event of the year will become a year-round digital channel for Comic-Con fans and audiences around the world," said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television & digital distribution. "The fan base for the kind of films and television series showcased at Comic-Con has grown exponentially, and a subscription video-on-demand service is the ideal platform to capture the magic and excitement of the Comic-Con experience year-round as well as the perfect vehicle for Comic-Con fans to discover new content."

This year’s Comic-Con is scheduled for July 9-12 in San Diego.

David Glanzer, Comic-Con's director of marketing and public relations, said they have been in discussions with Lionsgate for two years. "Working with our Lionsgate partners has been an exciting exercise in finding great ways to expand our horizons to deliver the unique magic of Comic-Con and the celebration of comics and popular art to our fans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and around the world.”