Lionsgate Extends Feltheimer Deal to 2023

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has signed a contract agreement extending his tenure until 2023 effective immediately and adding to his current 16 years atop Lionsgate. During Feltheimer’s run, the entertainment company has grown its television business to encompass nearly 80 series on 40 networks and its film studio to a nearly $2 billion annual portfolio, according to the company.

In June, Lionsgate announced the $4.4 billion acquisition of Starz. Some of Feltheimer’s other moves in the past year include a majority investment in reality producer Pilgrim Media Group, a strategic partnership with Discovery Communications and Liberty Global and a majority investment in the U.K.’s Primal Media.

"We are pleased to extend Jon's tenure as CEO, providing Lionsgate with great continuity as he and [Vice Chairman] Michael Burns continue to lead the company’s evolution into a vertically integrated global content platform that unlocks strategic opportunities for our business and creates long-term value for shareholders," said Lionsgate chairman Dr. Mark Rachesky. "We were early believers in the value of premium content in today’s ecosystem, and we believe that the company continues to take the right steps to move closer to consumers.”

Lionsgate shows include new series Graves on Epix and MacGyver on CBS, along with recently canceled Feed the Beast on AMC.