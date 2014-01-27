Lindsey Vonn to Join NBC's Olympics Coverage

Lindsey Vonn is headed to Sochi after all…sort of.

NBC announced Monday that the gold medal skier, who had to withdraw from the upcoming Winter Olympics due to her knee injury, will be a part of NBC Sports' coverage, but will report from the states.

Vonn will report daily from the U.S. for Today as well as contribute to NBC's Olympic coverage. As the Games unfold, Vonn will share her perspective on the events and the competition from an Olympian’s point of view.

During the days leading up to the Opening Ceremony, Vonn will report live for Today from Studio 1A, covering how the athletes prepare physically and mentally for the Games. Vonn will also participate in a Facebook chat as part of the social media platform's collaboration with NBC.

Vonn will appear on Tuesday's Today show.