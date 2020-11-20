Lindsey Vonn Dog Show ‘The Pack’ on Amazon Nov. 20

Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy on the set of Amazon's 'The Pack'

The Pack, a competition series hosted by Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, starts on Amazon Prime Nov. 20. The show features 12 teams of humans and dogs “on an epic adventure across multiple continents,” according to Amazon Prime.

There are 10 episodes.

The winning team gets $750,000, with $500,000 for them and the rest for the animal charity of their choice. Amazon said the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses and prove their strong bond.

Vonn has won four World Cup overall skiing championships. She also won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Lucy is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

The other dogs on the show include an Old Bluetick Coonhound, a Wire Haired Rat Terrier and a Schnoodle (Schnauzer-Poodle).

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 are executive producers.