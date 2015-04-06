Lindsay Gardner Takes Content Helm at Layer3 TV

Layer3 TV, the Denver-based startup billing itself as a next-generation cable operator, has appointed former Fox Networks exec Lindsay Gardner to the full-time post of chief content officer.

Gardner, who is also recently of Cox Communications, was appointed as chairman of Layer3 TV’s content advisory board last fall.

In his new role at Layer3 TV, Gardner will continue to chair the company’s content advisory board, but will also be tasked with building and leading a team that will look to strike partnerships with cable networks, broadcasters and other “compelling content creators and packagers,” the company said.

