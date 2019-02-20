Linda Sawyer, Emmy-winning producer, Dies

Investigative journalist Linda Sawyer (Mooney), an Emmy-awarded producer, died suddenly in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 10 from surgical complications, according to her family. She was 57 years old.

She had an esteemed career in journalism, working for networks such as MTV during its founding, VH1 and HBO. Most recently, she created and hosted the podcast, Sleuth: True Crime in Real Time, which garnered over 2 million listeners on iHeart Radio. Before her passing, she had already begun work on a new case for Sleuth's season two.

Sawyer was born on Aug. 11, 1961, in Bronxville, N.Y., to William and Elaine (Bak) Mooney. She attended Clarkstown North High School in New City, N.Y., where she was an accomplished tennis player and continued her education at Hobart William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., graduating in 1983 with a BA in Economics, her daughter Nila Sawyer said.

She is survived by the lights of her life, her twin daughters Niki and Nila Sawyer; her parents William and Elaine Mooney; her brother, William S. Mooney, his wife Akiko Yamada and niece Abigail.

A memorial service for Linda Sawyer will take place at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City on Sunday, March 3, at 2:30 p.m.