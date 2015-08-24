Lincoln, Pepsi Sponsoring Season 2 of 'Empire'

Fox Broadcasting and 20th Century Fox Television said that Lincoln Motor Co. and Pepsi will be the official sponsors of the second season of Empire, last year’s blockbuster hit, and will help the show air with fewer commercials than normal.

“Empire continues to captivate viewers, music fans and the entire media industry, and we are thrilled to partner with our longstanding advertisers, Lincoln and Pepsi, for Season Two of the pop culture phenomenon,” said Toby Byrne, president, advertising sales, Fox Networks Group. “Fox is committed to delivering the best viewer experience in television, and with the support of partners like Pepsi and Lincoln, we will once again present Empire with a reduced commercial format as we did last season."

Lincoln was a sponsor last year of Empire both on air and off air. During the new season, Lincoln models will be integrated into shows and it will sponsor a season 2 premiere event.

Pepsi’s sponsorship includes in-show integrations, sponsorship of the season 2 premiere event plus social and digital extensions during the season. Pepsi is the “official beverage” of Empire.

"Lincoln has had a longstanding strong relationship with Fox, and we are delighted to be partnering with Empire for a second season in a row. The momentum of the show is a great platform to communicate the new and exciting Lincoln product portfolio in a contextually relevant way,” said Lee Jelenic, Lincoln marketing manager. “We are particularly excited to communicate our new class-exclusive Revel sound system on a show built around music.”

“We’re excited to be working with EMPIRE – the hottest show on television today,” said Adam Harter, VP, PepsiCo consumer engagement. “At Pepsi, we’re always looking to create new experiences that will impact pop culture. Our partnership with Empire will allow us to reach and invite fans to have fun with us and their favorite TV show this season.”