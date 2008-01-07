LIN TV, EchoStar Offer Joint Deal

LIN TV, embroiled in a retransmission-consent spat in Austin, Texas, with cable operator Suddenlink Communications, is offering a $50 prepaid MasterCard to new EchoStar Communications Dish Network satellite subscribers in markets where a LIN station is unavailable on cable.

LIN president and CEO Vincent Sadusky called Dish “a great option for multi-hannel television.”

LIN’s KXAN Austin went dark on the Suddenlink system New Year’s Eve after LIN and Suddenlink failed to reach a retransmission deal. A Suddenlink spokesperson said the cable operator would not pay “direct cash” for the right to air any broadcaster’s signal.

“Dish Network recognizes how important local stations are in the market, and we are pleased to provide an incentive for viewers to watch LIN TV’s premium local news, sports and entertainment programming on our satellite TV systems,” EchoStar senior vice president Eric Sahl said.