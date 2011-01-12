Limbaugh Helps 'Haney Project' Ratings Get In Swing

The third-season premiere of The Haney Project sank the best original series bow for Golf Channel since 2009.

The Jan. 11 telecast, featuring the swing coach working with Rush Limbaugh, holed a 0.3 household rating, translating into 310,000 viewers on averages, according to Nielsen live + same day data.

That delivery was the best for the start of a Golf Channel original show since the series bow of The Haney Project in March 2009 that featured former NBAer Charles Barkley.

