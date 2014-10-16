‘Lilyhammer’ Set to Debut New Season Nov. 21

Netflix will debut season three of its original series Lilyhammer on Nov. 21, the OTT service said Thursday.

Eight one-hour episodes are slated for the third season of the Steven Van Zandt comedy, which continues to follow the life of a former gangster who makes a new life under the federal witness protection program in Lillehammer, Norway.

“Lilyhammer is a funny and fantastic example of programming for a global audience - a comedic culture clash that’s drawn in viewers from around the world,” said Ted Sarandos,chief content officer at Netflix. “We’re especially proud of the many international awards the show has earned, cementing its cross-cultural appeal.”

