Liguori's Pay Drops at Tribune Media

Tribune Media CEO Peter Liguori's total compensation for 2015 fell to $8.06 million from $23 million the prior year.

Tribune reported that it is seeking strategic options that could include selling its TV stations. The company spun off its publishing assets in 2014.

Liguori's salary rose to $1.6 million from $1.597 million, but his stock awards dropped to $3.9 million from $8.4 million and option awards fell to $1.1 million from $11.6 million.

The company said that in January it approved new employment agreements with Liguori and other senior executives. Liguori's annual compensation was unchanged, the company said.