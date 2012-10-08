Lifetime's 'Steel Magnolias' Draws 6.5M Viewers

The premiere of Lifetime's original movie, Steel Magnolia's averaged 6.5 million total viewers on Sunday, ratings as the net's third-most watched telecast ever, according to Nielsen numbers.

The movie, which was based on the play and 1989 movie of the same name also averaged 3.2 million adults 25-54, 3. million A18-49 and 2.4 million women 18-49. Among women 25-54, Steel Magnolias was Lifetime's most-watched movie in network history with 2.5 million viewers.

The net's premiere of Abducted: The Carlina White Story on Saturday (Oct. 6), averaged 4.1 million total viewers, as well as 1.8 million adults 25-54, 1.6 million A18-49, 1.4

million women 25-54 and 1.3 million W18-49 viewers.