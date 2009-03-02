Lifetime's 'Rita Rocks' Picked Up For Second Season

Rita Rocks has been called out for an encore. Lifetime Television’s primetime comedy about an over-worked wife and mother who forms a garage rock band has been picked up for a second season.



The pick up comes after a successful debut season thanks in part to the show’s unique programming strategy. The comedy stripped original episodes for a week when it debuted in October 2008 before moving into its regular time slot on Tuesday nights at 8:30. The first season drew more than 36.4 million viewers cumulatively, according to the network.



“Rita Rocks is the first original comedy that Lifetime has launched in 10 years, so you can imagine how delighted we are to welcome it back for a second season,” said JoAnn Alfano, the network’s executive vice president of entertainment, in a statement. “It’s smart, it’s funny, and it appeals to anyone who has ever tried to carve out a little time for herself,” she said.



The show stars Nicole Sullivan as Rita, Richard Ruccolo (Two Guys and a Girl) as Rita’s husband, and Tisha Campbell-Martin (My Wife and Kids) as Rita’s friend and bandmate.



The show is produced by Media Rights Capital for Lifetime Television and was created by Stan Zimmerman and James Berg. It is executive produced by Zimmerman, Berg, Jeffrey Hodes, and Nastaran Dibai. Alan Padula is the producer.