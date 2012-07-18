Lifetime's 'Project Runway' Struts More Social Stuff
Looking to wring more tweets from Project Runway's
fashionista fan base -- and spur viewers to tune in live -- Lifetime will
introduce two new social TV features with Thursday's premiere of season 10.
With the "Favorite Fan" contest, sponsored by L'Oreal
Paris, Lifetime will give $500 weekly cash prizes to the show's most retweeted
fan during the season's 14-week run. "Real-Time Runway," sponsored by Lexus, will
aggregate selected comments from judges, guests and viewers on the Project
Runway site during live broadcasts and repeat airings.
"Project Runway is an extremely social
show," said Evan Silverman, senior vice president of digital media for A+E
Networks. "We really are trying to leverage the real-time nature of these
feeds and provide a value-add for our fans."
