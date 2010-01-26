Trending

Lifetime's ‘Pregnancy Pact' Slated For Thursday Encore

By

Lifetime's original movie Pregnancy Pact left a strong impression on audiences Jan. 23,
earning the no. 1 rating and biggest audience of the week in the women 18-49,
25-54 and 18+ demos as well as in adults 25-54. 
With that in mind, the network is bringing it back for an encore
presentation Thursday (Jan. 28) from 7-9 as the lead in to the encore episode
of Project Runway.

The teen pregnancy movie became the no. 1 movie on ad-supported
cable in more than ten years among women 18-34 (4.8 rating).  It was also the highest-rated movie among
women 18-49 (4.3) since 2006.  It drew
3.7 million viewers among women 18 and up and charted 2.5 million and 2.0
million in the W18-49 and W25-54 demos, respectively.

The movie tells the story of an online magazine journalist
who returns to her home town to investigate a rash of teen pregnancies at her
old high school.