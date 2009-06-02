Lifetime’s ‘Maneater’ Finale Delivers In Demo

The miniseries finale of Lifetime’s original Maneater doubled the W18-49 ratings from the night before and was Lifetime's highest-rated original long-form program of the year with a 2.1. In addition, the program drew a 2.5 household rating and averaged 2.9 million viewers.

The Sunday night encore of Maneater part one posted a 1.1 in W18-49, a higher rating than the debut performance did the evening before.

Maneater, starring Sarah Chalke and based on Gigi Levangie Grazer's book of the same name, surpassed the network’s previous leader, the original movie Prayers for Bobby.