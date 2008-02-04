Lifetime's Louise Henry Bryson to Retire

Lifetime Television veteran Louise Henry Bryson said she will retire at the end of May. She has been with the company for nine years, most recently as president, distribution and affiliate business development, Lifetime Networks and executive vice president and general manager, Lifetime Movie Network.

Bryson has had the dual role of overseeing distribution for Lifetime’s three cable channels and serving as chief of LMN.

During her time in the latter role, the movie network’s primetime ratings have grown by about 40% in total viewers to an average 569,000 and 18% in women 18-49 to an average 142,000, according to Nielsen Media Research. Currently in about 59 million homes, an increase of 11% over last year, it is the second-most-viewed women’s channel behind the flagship Lifetime network.

Bryson started in TV as a documentary producer and has spent 25 years in the industry, including helping to launch FX and launching NBC’s Olympic Games “TripleCast.” She said she plans to travel now with her husband, who will retire this summer.

“Perhaps what is most striking about Louise’s tenure here is her bona fide love of the company -- what we stand for and what we can achieve,” Lifetime Entertainment Services CEO Andrea Wong said in an internal memo. “She has been a champion not only of her own team, but for all of our assets and projects, whether it is a new series or movie, an injustice Lifetime seeks to right with our legislative advocacy or an online game that will make women’s lives just a little more fun … We all owe Louise a huge debt of gratitude for her tireless efforts and for her friendship.”

Bryson said in a statement, “My 25 years in cable have been incredibly memorable. But one of the aspects that brings me the most pleasure is the remarkable people I have come to know, first as colleagues and then as friends -- within Lifetime and the other organizations where I have worked -- and throughout our industry.”

She added, “What has been particularly gratifying have been the ever-increasing opportunities our business has offered women, with so many now holding influential and powerful positions. I have loved the challenges and responsibilities I have been given over my career and feel deeply fortunate to have worked at Lifetime for the past nine years. It's a very special place where entertaining women and advocating on their behalf is considered both a privilege and a joy and where we have been able to positively impact so many lives.”