Lifetime's ‘Liz & Dick' Draws 3.5 Million Viewers

The Lifetime movie Liz

& Dick starring Lindsay Lohan averaged 3.5 million total viewers in its

premiere Sunday night, according to Nielsen.

The biopic, which followed Elizabeth Taylor's (Lohan) love

affair with Richard Burton, also drew 1.3 million viewers in both the adults

18-49 and 25-54 demos, 1.1 million viewers among women 18-49 and 1 million

women 25-54.

Liz & Dick

ranks as the year's fourth most-watched TV movie premiere on cable, behind

three other Lifetime movies -- Steel Magnolias,

Drew Peterson: Untouchable and Abducted: The Carlina White Story -- in all

those key demographics.

Lifetime will air an encore of the movie Monday at 8 p.m.