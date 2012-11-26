Lifetime's ‘Liz & Dick' Draws 3.5 Million Viewers
The Lifetime movie Liz
& Dick starring Lindsay Lohan averaged 3.5 million total viewers in its
premiere Sunday night, according to Nielsen.
The biopic, which followed Elizabeth Taylor's (Lohan) love
affair with Richard Burton, also drew 1.3 million viewers in both the adults
18-49 and 25-54 demos, 1.1 million viewers among women 18-49 and 1 million
women 25-54.
Liz & Dick
ranks as the year's fourth most-watched TV movie premiere on cable, behind
three other Lifetime movies -- Steel Magnolias,
Drew Peterson: Untouchable and Abducted: The Carlina White Story -- in all
those key demographics.
Lifetime will air an encore of the movie Monday at 8 p.m.
