Lifetime's Life Among the Dead Stays Alive

Lifetime picked up a second season of its reality series Lisa Williams: Life Among theDead. The show, about a young, British medium, is slated to return this summer with eight new episodes.

The show, from Merv Griffin Entertainment, follows Williams at home and at work she tries to connect people with dead friends and family. It averaged 972,000 total viewers in its first run of six episodes, which started Dec. 4 and ran Mondays at 8 p.m.

Lisa's average audience was about 500,000 viewers smaller than Lifetime's average in prime - 1.53 million total viewers in fourth quarter.