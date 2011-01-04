Lifetime's 'Craigslist Killer' Lures Large Audience
The Monday night premiere of the Lifetime original movie The Craigslist Killer drew 5.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Research.
The film drew 2.7 million viewers among adults 25-54, making it the most-watched movie on ad-supported cable in two years in that demo. It averaged 2.1 million women viewers 18-49 viewers and 1.9 million women 25-54 viewers. It was also Lifetime's fifth most-watched original movie premiere in the network's history.
The documentary Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer followed the film and drew an average 3.7 million total viewers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.