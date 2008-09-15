Lifetime’s Coco Chanel in Ratings Fashion
By B&C Staff
Lifetime Original Movie Coco Chanel pulled in up 5.2 million total viewers, 1.5 million women 25-54 and 1.3 million women 18-49 during its debut on Lifetime Television Saturday night.
The network said Coco Chanel was its second-highest-rated original film in 2008, behind The Memory Keeper’s Daughter.
Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine starred in Coco Chanel, which the network described as “the story of the celebrated, strong-willed haute couture giant who faced life with an unparalleled sense of style and panache.”
Coco Chanel averaged a 4.5 Nielsen Media Research household rating for the women’s-targeted cable network.
