Lifetime's Bristol Palin Series Flops in Debut

Lifetime's reality series about Bristol Palin flopped in its debut Tuesday, amassing just 726,000 total viewers for its 10 p.m. airing.

Life's a Tripp drew just a 0.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. For the network's other key demographics, the premiere drew 0.3 in W18-49 and W25-54, and a 0.2 in A25-54.

The premiere was the 99th-watched series in ad-supported cable in A18-49.