Lifetimes Brings 'Dance Moms' to Miami in Spinoff Series

Lifetime is bringing Dance Moms to Miami in a new spinoff series with the aptly-titled Dance Moms: Miami.

The network has ordered six hour-long episodes of the new series,

which was spun off from Lifetime's docu-series Dance

Moms. Dance Moms: Miami will take

viewers backstage at the Stars Dance Studio, where instructors Victor Smalley

and Angel Armas teach, train and choregraph a group of young girls and boys in the competitive world

of dance.

"Dance Moms quickly became a stand-out hit for

Lifetime last year that we knew would be perfect to build out and franchise

into other series," said Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, Lifetime Networks.

"Dance Moms: Miami captures the same energy, passion and conflict

between an equally intriguing cast of instructors, amazing dancers and moms who

are 100% dedicated to become the best at what they do."

Collins Avenue, which also produces Dance Moms, will produce. Jeff Collins, Bryan Stinson and John R.

Corella will executive produce alongside Lifetime's Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy

and Kim Chessler.

Dance Moms

debuted its second season to 2.5 million total viewers, its most-watched

episode to date.