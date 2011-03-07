Lifetime's ‘Army Wives' Returns to 4.2 Million Viewers

The season five opener of Lifetime's Army

Wives averaged 4.2 million total viewers Sunday night, up 27% from its

season four debut.

The premiere

also posted gains in the adults 25-54 demo, up 13% to 2 million, up 19% with

women 18-49 to 1.4 million and up 8% with women 25-54 to 1.5 million, according

to Nielsen Research.

Army Wives earned a 3.2 household rating, up 23% from the April 11, 2010

premiere.

The telecast

was Lifetime's second most-watched original season premiere in the key demos,

behind the season two opener of Army

Wives.