Lifetime Unveils New Logo, Tagline
Lifetime on Wednesday unveiled a new brand campaign, complete with a new logo and the tagline, "Your Life. Your Time."
The network said the new look was designed to reflect "the dramatic cultural changes occurring among women."
"Nothing
is more valuable to women than time. A moment in time can be an
experience that becomes memorable and Lifetime creates times for viewers
to laugh, cry or be inspired. These aspirational moments and life
experiences will continue to be the essence of the Lifetime brand," said
Nancy Dubuc, president & GM, Lifetime Networks.
The
rebrand is just another part of an overhaul for the network that began
over a year ago. Lifetime expanded its original programming slate by up
to 350 hours.
Tim
Nolan, senior VP of marketing for Lifetime Networks, developed the
rebrand and new design. "Great experiences build successful brands.
Expanding on Lifetime's 28 year legacy, our vision balances the equity
the network built while breathing new life into the viewers'
experience," said Nolan. "This new logo marks the next step with a
distinctive new look and attitude. Embracing everything we love about
life, Lifetime strives to be as brash as it is honest and always
entertaining."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.