Lifetime Unveils New Logo, Tagline

Lifetime on Wednesday unveiled a new brand campaign, complete with a new logo and the tagline, "Your Life. Your Time."

The network said the new look was designed to reflect "the dramatic cultural changes occurring among women."

"Nothing

is more valuable to women than time. A moment in time can be an

experience that becomes memorable and Lifetime creates times for viewers

to laugh, cry or be inspired. These aspirational moments and life

experiences will continue to be the essence of the Lifetime brand," said

Nancy Dubuc, president & GM, Lifetime Networks.

The

rebrand is just another part of an overhaul for the network that began

over a year ago. Lifetime expanded its original programming slate by up

to 350 hours.

Tim

Nolan, senior VP of marketing for Lifetime Networks, developed the

rebrand and new design. "Great experiences build successful brands.

Expanding on Lifetime's 28 year legacy, our vision balances the equity

the network built while breathing new life into the viewers'

experience," said Nolan. "This new logo marks the next step with a

distinctive new look and attitude. Embracing everything we love about

life, Lifetime strives to be as brash as it is honest and always

entertaining."