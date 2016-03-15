Lifetime Turkey Launching Over-The-Air Channel

A+E Networks is launching Lifetime as its first free-to-air channel in Turkey on April 26.

Lifetime Turkey is a joint venture between A+E and MCD Medya. Fox Media will be the channel’s ad sales representative in the territory.

The channel will feature programming from Lifetime’s catalog, plus local versions of some of its popular formats.

Lifetime Turkey will also premiere a morning talk show hosted by Ozge Uzun, a well-known on-air personality in Turkey.

“We are thrilled to further strengthen Lifetime’s global footprint through the launch of our first free-to-air channel in Turkey, and proud to partner with MCD Medya to debut a premium channel for women,” said Dean Possenniskie, managing director for EMEA at A+E Networks. “Additionally, Lifetime Turkey represents a key element of our growth strategy to extend A+E Networks’ portfolio across EMEA. The channel will collectively give us the ability to reach over 19 million households and deliver to advertisers a high-value, upscale audience with real scale.”

“I am honored to partner with A+E Networks to bring Lifetime to Turkey,” said Oflaz Guvenkaya, a well-known businesswoman in the market who runs her own channels in Turkey and a content distribution business. “Lifetime will be a pioneer in the Turkish market, filling a gap across the Free TV landscape from the viewers’ perspective and in the industry from the advertisers’ perspective,” she said.