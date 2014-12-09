Lifetime Tops Cable’s NAACP Image Awards Noms

Lifetime generated the lion’s share of cable nominations for the NAACP Image Awards, the civil rights organization announced Tuesday.

Lifetime garnered 16 nominations — including multiple nominations for its original movies The Trip To Bountiful and A Day Late and a Dollar Short — while BET took home 14 nominations. Overall ABC led all cable networks with 25.

Showtime, Comedy Central, HBO, FX, OWN, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and ESPN all garnered multiple nominations for the Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.