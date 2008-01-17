Lifetime Television Promotes Naked Executive Hillman

Lifetime Television thinks David Hillman will look good with a new reality-programming title: vice president of reality programming.

Hillman, who helped to shepherd new reality show How to Look Good Naked, had been senior director of reality programming.

Hillman also oversees Matched in Manhattan and the Top This Party franchise.

“He’s a seasoned and sharp executive with a wealth of unscripted programming experience," said Jessica Samte, senior VP of reality programming, to whom he will report.

Hillman joined Lifetime in 2005 from SOAPnet, where he had been supervising producer of I Wanna Be a Soap Star.