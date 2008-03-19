Lifetime Television Passes on Side Order of Life

Lifetime Television decided not to renew Side Order of Life, the original dramedy it premiered last summer.

The show, about a young photographer whose best friend has breast cancer, was one of a trio of originals Lifetime premiered last summer. It drew decent-sized audience, but it wasn't a breakout show like Army Wives, which returns for a second season June 8. The third show in the trio, State of Mind, is also not coming back.

“Although we are not bringing Side Order of Life back for another season, we are extremely proud of the show, particularly its sensitive exploration of the issue of living with cancer,” the network said in a statement. “Lifetime’s commitment to raising awareness about cancer, especially breast cancer, continues and will grow as we begin our 14th year of our award-winning ‘Stop Breast Cancer for Life’ campaign. We are grateful for the contributions of the talented team, both in front of and behind the camera.”