Lifetime Television Launches HD Channel

Lifetime Television launched an HD version of the network and lined up carriage deals with the telco TV operators.

AT&T's U-verse TV and Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV services, which have carried Lifetime Movie Network HD since last year, were the first to sign on for the HD version of the mothership.

Lifetime said its research showed that almost one-half of the women 18-54 it surveyed would add Lifetime or LMN to their HD packages.