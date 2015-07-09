Lifetime Teams With Jim Henson Company on ‘Turkey Hollow’

Lifetime is partnering with The Jim Henson Company on Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow.

The movie, based on characters and story developed in 1968 by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl, stars Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

“Turkey Hollow is an unproduced gem from our Company’s archives,” said Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson. “I have fond memories from my childhood of my father planning and developing this production. He was delighted by the idea of magical creatures living in the woods and was excited to portray them in a more realistic way than his other well-known puppet characters.”

The project will premiere on Lifetime on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lis Henson, Halle Stanford, executive VP of children’s entertainment at The Jim Henson Company, and Multiple Media Entertainment’s Michael Taylor will executive produce Turkey Hollow with Kirk Thatcher directing.