Lifetime, Starz Media Strike Production Deal

Lifetime Networks and Starz Media struck a production pact for three films that will air on the women's-targeted cable network.

Under the partnership, Lifetime and Star will co-produce three Lifetime Original Movies that will run on the network in 2008. The films involved in the deal include True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet, starring JoJo and Valerie Bertinelli; Queen Sized, starring Nikki Blonsky; and Wise Gal, starring Alyssa Milano and Jason Gedrick.

“This is a truly innovative deal that has tremendous value for Lifetime and Starz. We hope to be making more deals like this in the future,” Lifetime Entertainment president Susanne Daniels said in a statement.

The pact with Starz marks Lifetime’s second major international production deal this year. In April, the network signed a deal with French distributor TF1 to co-produce three television movies, including Miracle Mountain starring Jami Gertz and Dylan Walsh.

Starz Media, a programming production and distribution unit of Liberty Media, will handle worldwide distribution for the films including DVD release through its Anchor Bay Entertainment division.

“We are committed to partnering with major television networks to produce and distribute audience-pleasing programming, and this new deal with Lifetime is certainly an outstanding example of that,” Starz Media President and COO Kent Rice said in a statement.

Starz Media produces animated and live action programming for a variety of media partners, including ABC, Sci Fi Network, Cartoon Network, BET, and Starz Entertainment. Among its units is the animation studio Film Roman which animates The Simpsons as well as Starz Media’s proprietary production Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!.