Lifetime Slates Four Nora Roberts Original Movies

Lifetime is teaming up again with Mandalay Television and Stephanie Germain Productions to deliver four new Lifetime original movies based on books by romance novelist Nora Roberts.



The first of the four productions, all slated for 2009, is Roberts’ High Noon, starring Lost’s Emilie de Ravin, Ivan Sergei (Crossing Jordan) and Cybill Shepherd.



“Our loyal viewers are devoted Nora Roberts fans, as evidenced by the great rating and popularity of our movies last year. I’m thrilled to be re-teaming with Nora, Peter and Stephanie for four more enticing films,” said Tanya Lopez, Lifetime’s senior VP of original movies, in a statement.



The second film in the series of four, Midnight Bayou, will star Jerry O’Connell (Crossing Jordan), Lauren Stamile (Grey’s Anatomy) and Faye Dunaway.



The additional adaptations are Tribute and Northern Lights.

Previously, four of Roberts’ movies aired on Lifetime in 2007, reaching over 34 million viewers.