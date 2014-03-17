Lifetime Sets Global Premiere for 'Return to Zero'

Lifetime has set a simultaneous global rollout for the premiere of its latest telepic, Return to Zero.

Debuting in the U.S. on Saturday, May 17, at 8p.m., the film will also air in Canada, the U.K., Spain, France, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, and Hong Kong, with other territories to be confirmed.

A+E Networks is handling global sales of Return to Zero.

"Every once in a while, a film comes along that has the power to make a difference in the lives of others. Return to Zero is that powerful and moving story that so many people around the world who have faced similar challenges can relate to," said Christian Murphy, senior VP, international programming & production, A+E Networks.

The film stars Minnie Driver and Paul Adelstein.