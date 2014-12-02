Lifetime’s Whitney Houston Bio-Pic to Air Jan. 17

Lifetime will premiere its original movie on late R&B singer Whitney Houston on Jan. 17, the network said Tuesday.

The movie, which stars Yaya DaCosta (Lee Daniels’ The Butler) as the iconic R&B singer and Arlen Escarpeta (Final Destination 5) as her ex-husband Bobby Brown, will chronicle the often rocky relationship between the two celebrity superstars, according to the network.

Actress Angela Bassett will direct the film, which will feature several of Houston’s popular songs sung by entertainer Deborah Cox, according to the network.

