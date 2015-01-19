Lifetime’s ‘Whitney’ Draws 4.5 Million Viewers

Lifetime viewers couldn’t get enough of iconic performer Whitney Houston Saturday night.

The female-targeted network’s original movie Whitney drew 4.5 million viewers, part of a four-hour block of Whitney Houston-themed programming that drew a combined 11.8 million viewers.

The original movie, directed by Angela Bassett and starring Yaya DaCosta, was the network’s most-watched telecast across all key demographics since Flowers In The Attic last January, said the network. The movie, which chronicled the relationship between the late Houston and singer/writer Bobby Brown, also averaged 2.2 million adults 25-54, 2.1 million adults 18-49, 1.6 million women 18-49 and 1.6 million women 25-54.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.