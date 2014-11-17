Lifetime’s ‘Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B’ Hauls in 3.2 Million Viewers
Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B drew 3.2 million total viewers during its Saturday night premiere.
The Lifetime Original Movie, starring Alexandra Shipp as the late singer and actress, averaged 1.7 million adults 18-49, 1.3 million of whom were women, at 8 p.m. It ranks as the year’s No. 2 movie telecast on cable in those two demos.
After the movie at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Beyond the Headlines: Aaliyah aired to 2.7 million total viewers. The hour-long documentary drew 1.4 million adults 18-49.
Lifetime will show an encore viewing of Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The movie was produced by Aaliyah Productions, Inc., with Howard Braunstein, Debra Martin Chase and Wendy Williams executive producing. Bradley Walsh directed, and Michael Elliot wrote the script.
