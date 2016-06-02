Lifetime Renews ‘UnReal’ for Third Season

Lifetime has renewed its drama series UnReal for a third season, days before launching the show’s sophomore season.

The series, which goes behind the scenes of a reality show, has received a 10-episode order for its third season, which will debut in 2017, according to Lifetime officials. UnReal will debut its second season on June 6.

Season one of the series averaged 3.7 million views per episode across all platforms.

"UnReal is that rare series that redefines a network. It not only reflects culture, but pushes culture forward by creating television’s first female antihero,” said Liz Gateley, executive VP and head of programming for Lifetime. “We are thrilled about the new ground we will break with season three while continuing our work with the incredible A+E Studios as we together build Lifetime’s Fempire.”

