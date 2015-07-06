Lifetime Renews 'UnREAL'

Lifetime said it has committed to a second season of UnREAL with a 10-episode order of the A+E Studios-produced original drama. The show will be back next year, per a network release citing Liz Gateley, executive VP and head of programming for Lifetime.

The first season of the show — set behind the scenes at a dating competition show bearing a resemblance to The Bachelor — is three episodes in and has averaged more than 4.8 million views across all available platforms, Lifetime said, not breaking the viewing numbers down beyind that. The show, starring Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer, has a median age of 43, Lifetime says, making it the network's youngest-skewing scripted series ever. It airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Gateley said in the release: “We couldn’t be more proud to bring back UnREAL. With authentically flawed characters, sharp storytelling and impeccable performances, this show is propelling our brand in a truly exciting direction – an unexpected and bolder Lifetime. We are thrilled to continue our work with Marti and Sarah and the incredible A+E Studios team, as we together bring a new generation of viewers to Lifetime.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.