Lifetime Renews ‘One Born Every Minute' For Season Two
Lifetime Television announced on Wednesday that it is renewing One Born Every Minute for a 10-episode second season.
The
docu-series centers around a maternity ward at Riverside Methodist
Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. It made its debut on Feb. 1 and became
the network's most watched unscripted series debut for women 18-49. The
show averaged 831,000 total viewers in the 10 p.m. slot on Tuesdays.
"The unexpected moments of childbirth brilliantly captured in One Born Every Minute
-- ranging from intense drama to the sheer joy of having a child -
immediately struck a chord with our viewers," said Nancy Dubuc,
Lifetime's president and GM.
