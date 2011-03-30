Lifetime Renews ‘One Born Every Minute' For Season Two

Lifetime Television announced on Wednesday that it is renewing One Born Every Minute for a 10-episode second season.

The

docu-series centers around a maternity ward at Riverside Methodist

Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. It made its debut on Feb. 1 and became

the network's most watched unscripted series debut for women 18-49. The

show averaged 831,000 total viewers in the 10 p.m. slot on Tuesdays.

"The unexpected moments of childbirth brilliantly captured in One Born Every Minute

-- ranging from intense drama to the sheer joy of having a child -

immediately struck a chord with our viewers," said Nancy Dubuc,

Lifetime's president and GM.